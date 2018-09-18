Elton Brand is in charge of the Philadelphia 76ers.

A person familiar with the situation says the Sixers have made Brand their new general manager, replacing Bryan Colangelo. Colangelo resigned in June as the 76ers’ president of basketball operations after what an investigation concluded was “careless and in some instances reckless” sharing of sensitive team information on Twitter.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move had not been officially announced. Brand is expected to be introduced at a news conference on Thursday.

Brand had worked for the Sixers as vice president of operations and also served as the general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G League affiliate.

Brand was the No. 1 pick of the 1999 draft by the Chicago Bulls and played two stints with the Sixers.

Sixers Coach Brett Brown had served as Philadelphia’s interim GM and said earlier Tuesday he wasn’t interested in holding both jobs. Brown pledged the Sixers would name a general manager before the season started.

AMATEUR GOLFER KILLED: A star Iowa State golfer from Spain was attacked and killed by a homeless stranger while she was playing a round alone near campus, police said Tuesday.

Celia Barquin Arozamena, who was working toward joining the pro tour while finishing her degree, was stabbed by the assailant Monday morning and left dead in a pond on the golf course, police said.

Collin Daniel Richards, a 22-year-old with a history of violence, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Barquin was remembered as one of Iowa State’s most accomplished golfers and a bright engineering student. This year, she won the Big 12 championship and competed in the U.S. Women’s Open.

PGA: The season bonus pool is doubling next year to $70 million in a revamped system that pays $15 million to the FedEx Cup champion.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says the changes were geared toward making the FedEx Cup finale easier for fans to understand and avoiding the potential of separate winners of the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.

Starting next year, the FedEx Cup leader will start the Tour Championship at 10-under par and have a two-shot lead. The other scores will be staggered, with the final five players in the 30-man field starting at even par.

Whoever finishes 72 holes with the lowest score to par wins the FedEx Cup. He also gets credit for winning the Tour Championship.

A year ago, Xander Schauffele won the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas, the runner-up, won the FedEx Cup – the second time there were two winners on Sunday.

ATP: The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat to talk with Nick Kyrgios during a U.S. Open match was suspended for two tournaments by the men’s tour.

Mohamed Lahyani will not officiate at his next two scheduled events – the China Open in Beijing, which starts Oct. 1, and the Shanghai Masters the following week, the tour said in a statement.

The ATP says Layhani’s actions during Kyrgios’ second-round victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 30 were “deemed to have compromised the impartiality that is required of an official.”

