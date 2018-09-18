SCARBOROUGH — Ben Hatch, Connor LaBonte and Patrick Clonan each scored goals for Scarborough on Tuesday in a 3-0 win over Massabesic.

Hatch opened the scoring two minutes into the game when Elliot Dumais gathered the ball at the 30, moved inside the box and dropped a pass to Hatch. He cut back and released a shot into the side netting for the Red Storm (4-1).

LaBonte added an unassisted goal before the half, with Clonan completing the scoring on a second-half goal from Hatch.

Nate Taggart had two saves in net for the Storm, and Caleb Smalley had eight saves for the Mustangs (1-5-1).

CHEVERUS 4, SANFORD 2: Jack Mullen had three goals and an assist as the Stags (3-2-1) beat the Spartans (2-5) in Sanford.

Michael Nelson added a goal and an assist, while Nolan Doherty had an assist for Cheverus.

Kevin Voter and Cole Randt each scored for Sanford.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, BIDDEFORD 0: Max Spaulding and Rodrigo Diaz each scored a first-half goal as the Trojans (2-4) defeated the Rams (0-6) at Saco.

Travis Snyder made one save for the shutout, while Josh Nagle stopped six shots for Biddeford.

YARMOUTH 7, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Eric LaBrie scored three goals tp help Yarmouth (5-0-1) beat the Raiders (2-3) in Fryeburg.

Jason Lainey, Cam Merrill, Jack Jones and Ian LaBrie also scored for the Clippers. Aaron Belesca had Yarmouth’s only save of the game, with Kyle Mercier stopping five for Fryeburg Academy.

BONNY EAGLE 0, PORTLAND 0: Ben Atkinson stopped 17 shots for the Scots (1-2-3) and Henry Flynn finished with one for the Bulldogs (2-2-3) as the teams battled to a scoreless tie in Portland.

LISBON 9, CARRABEC 0: Jack Tibbetts had three goals as Lisbon (3-3) beat Carrabec (0-6).

DJ Douglass and Cam Poisson each had two goals and an assist each while Justin Violette had a goal an assist. Hunter Brissette contributed a goal.

Sean Moore made four saves for Lisbon, while Bradley Clark made seven stops for Carrabec.

MESSALONSKEE 2, WATERVILLE 1: Hunter Smith and Jacob Perry scored first-half goals as the Eagles (1-5) won for the first time this season.

Carter Lambert made three saves to preserve the win for Messalonskee. Ben Danner scored for Waterville (3-4).

MT. ABRAM 4, DIRIGO 0: The Roadrunners opened a three-goal halftime lead and rolled past Dirigo.

Kenyon Pillsbury, Nate Luce, Tyson Hill and Jackson Masterson all scored for Mt. Abram (5-0).

Jack Deming and Ian Allen combined on the one-save shutout, the Roadrunners’ second clean sheet of the season.

Dirigo dropped to 0-5.

HALL-DALE 3, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Hall-Dale scored three goals in the first half and went on to beat Mountain Valley.

Akira Warren, Alec Byron and Camden Adams all scored a goal for Hall-Dale (6-0) and Matt Albert tallied an assist. Sam Shaeffer made four saves.

Kyle Kenney saved 16 shots for the Falcons (3-4) in the loss.

