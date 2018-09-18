CLEVELAND — Corey Kluber struck out 11 in eight innings to record his career-high 19th win as the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Kluber (19-7), who allowed three runs, topped 200 strikeouts for the fifth straight season. Kluber won 18 games in three of the previous four seasons, including his two AL Cy Young Award-winning years, 2014 and 2017.

Omar Narvaez walked and Matt Davidson singled with two outs in the eighth, but Kluber retired Ryan LaMarre on a groundout.

Indians All-Star second baseman Jose Ramirez was hit on the left arm by Carlos Rodon’s pitch in the fifth inning and walked from the plate in obvious pain. Ramirez spoke with Manager Terry Francona and a team trainer but stayed in the game.

Jason Kipnis homered and Yandy Diaz added a two-run single when Cleveland scored three times in the fifth.

Andrew Miller struck out three in the ninth but allowed the potential tying run to reach base. With one out, Welington Castillo reached on Yan Gomes’ passed ball on strike three.

Miller struck out Yolmer Sanchez before Tim Anderson blooped a single to right. Miller then fanned Daniel Palka to end the game. The left-hander, who has been on the DL three times, picked up his second save and first since April 9.

Carlos Rodon (6-6) allowed five runs in seven innings. Palka and Narvaez hit solo homers in the sixth for the White Sox.

Melky Cabrera’s RBI double and Yan Gomes’ run-scoring single gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead in the second.

Josh Donaldson, who was acquired from Toronto on Aug. 31, drew a leadoff walk and scored from first on Cabrera’s hit. Donaldson also walked in the fourth, but was 0-for-2 and is batting .133 (2 for 15) in five games with Cleveland.

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 4: The Orioles fell to visiting Toronto, dropping their 108th game, a team record for losses since they arrived in Baltimore in 1954.

The 1988 Orioles, who opened the season 0-21, held the previous team record for losses with a 54-107 finish. The overall franchise record for defeats is 111, set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns – a mark this year’s team could still eclipse.

The Orioles led 4-2 in the seventh before a throwing error by third baseman Steve Wilkerson on a grounder by Teoscar Hernandez allowed two runs to score. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a two-RBI single off reliever Paul Fry that that gave Toronto a 6-4 lead.

Dylan Bundy (8-15) started strong for the Orioles before being lifted with two outs in the seventh as the game unraveled. He was charged with five runs (two earned), seven hits and six strikeouts. Bundy did not allow a home run for the first time since June 23, a span of 13 consecutive starts.

Reliever Jake Petricka (3-1) pitched two scoreless innings for Toronto. Tyler Clippard held the Orioles in the eighth, and Ken Giles earned his 23rd save.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 3: Chris Gimenez homered and Tyler Austin drove in three runs as the Minnesota won at Detroit.

The Twins have won three straight, while the Tigers have lost seven of nine.

Mikie Mahtook drove in all of Detroit’s runs.

Jake Odorizzi (7-10) allowed two runs on four hits in 61/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six in his first start since losing a no-hitter in the eighth inning against the Yankees.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 4, MARLINS 2: Stephen Strasburg matched his season-high with 11 strikeouts and Bryce Harper tied a career-high with five walks as Washington won at Miami.

Anthony Rendon drove in two runs for the Nationals (77-75), who entered Tuesday’s game 7 games back in the race for the final wild card.

Strasburg (9-7) pitched six innings and allowed two runs and five hits with two walks. At one point, he struck out six consecutive batters.

Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth for his 25th save in 26 opportunities.

Share

< Previous

Next >