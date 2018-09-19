FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Josh Gordon arrived at a Patriots team facility abuzz with excitement about what he could potentially bring to their depleted receiving group.

There was also just as strong a sentiment in the building to keep any lofty expectations in check – at least for now.

Gordon practiced with the Patriots for the first time Wednesday since being traded by the Browns on Monday.

New England worked out a deal with Cleveland for the embattled receiver about 48 hours after the Browns announced their intention to cut ties with him. And for about 48 hours, the Patriots sent out tweets and Instagram posts about the All-Pro receiver. That’s what made Coach Bill Belichick’s song and dance so confusing. At his Wednesday morning press conference, Belichick refused to discuss Gordon – at all.

“We’ll talk about it when it’s done. If it’s done. When it’s done,” Belichick said when asked about the receiver.

The deal was finalized soon after, and Belichick and Gordon were on the practice field with Gordon wearing No. 10. He was listed on the injury report as limited with a hamstring injury.

Belichick had hedged on commenting because not all was finalized. The Patriots will send a fifth-round pick to Cleveland and receive a seventh-round pick. Originally, the seventh rounder was supposed to be conditional, only going to the Patriots if Gordon didn’t play in 10 games.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for violations of its drug policies since being drafted by the Browns in 2012. He missed the entire 2015 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and hasn’t come close to duplicating his All-Pro 2013 season, in which he had 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.

He’s appeared in only 11 games since then.

Gordon took the practice field Wednesday wearing No. 10. He was a limited participant and didn’t speak with the media afterward.

But his new teammates said he has been welcomed with open arms. It’s up to him to fit in on a team that demands discipline.

“I think the slogan kind of stands for itself – ‘Do your job’ is kind of the big mantra that’s preached around here. I’m sure he’s had that conversation with Coach,” linebacker Dont’a Hightower said.

“I think it’s just more about him getting comfortable. … Whatever he needs, whatever questions he has, obviously we’re all here to help him.”

