More than 20 fire departments were fighting a fire that broke out Wednesday evening at a wood-pellet plant in Corinth.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the Corinth Wood Pellets manufacturing facility at 74 Hob Road, an emergency dispatcher for the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center said.

The dispatcher described the blaze as a large fire that would take some time to control. Crews were still battling the fire late Wednesday evening and were expected to remain through the early morning hours. No serious injuries were reported Wednesday night.

Jeff Bragdon, Assistant Chief of the Corinth Fire Department, told News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) that 22 fire departments responded to the mill fire including crews from Dexter, Howland, Brewer, Dover-Foxcroft and Garland. Route 15 had to be shut down.

Bradgon said the fire started around 6 p.m. in the manufacturing part of the mill. Bragdon said his brother, Corinth Fire Chief Scott Bragdon, had to be transported to a local hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Corinth Wood Pellets LLC manufactures hardwood pellet fuel from wood fiber harvested in Maine, according to its website. The company, formed in 2007, claims to be recognized as the premier wood pellet manufacturer in the state.

Biomass Magazine in a report published last month says that Corinth Wood Pellets has the capacity to produce about 85 metric tons of pellets a year. There are 136 wood pellet plants operating in the United States, according to the magazine.

