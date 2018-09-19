A Guatemalan man caught illegally entering Maine from Canada by border patrol agents earlier this year could be deported again.
Victor Yobany Archila-Rojas, 28, of Guatemala was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to time served, or 53 days for illegally entering the United States, U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said in a release.
Archila-Rojas pleaded guilty on Aug. 14. He could have been sentenced to up to two years in prison and required to pay a $250,000 fine, the release said.
Court records show that on July 29, Archila-Rojas entered the United States from Canada in Sandy Bay Township, Maine, at a location not designated for entry. He was apprehended a short time later by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
He is a citizen of Guatemala and was deported from the United States in 2013.
-
Sports
Wednesday's high school roundup: Windham overtakes Portland
-
College
Wednesday's college roundup: St. Joseph's improves to 8-0 in men's soccer
-
Outdoors
Mountain bike club working with Topsham to develop bike trails
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Sea Dogs unveil 2019 schedule
-
Local & State
Cape Elizabeth Council votes 6-1 to reject settlement to prevent public shore path