A Guatemalan man caught illegally entering Maine from Canada by border patrol agents earlier this year could be deported again.

Victor Yobany Archila-Rojas, 28, of Guatemala was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to time served, or 53 days for illegally entering the United States, U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said in a release.

Archila-Rojas pleaded guilty on Aug. 14. He could have been sentenced to up to two years in prison and required to pay a $250,000 fine, the release said.

Court records show that on July 29, Archila-Rojas entered the United States from Canada in Sandy Bay Township, Maine, at a location not designated for entry. He was apprehended a short time later by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

He is a citizen of Guatemala and was deported from the United States in 2013.

