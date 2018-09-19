I am an independent thinker and independent voter, and I can’t believe the lengths the Democrats are going to get their own way!

Here it is, the 11th hour of a vote on a nomination for a Supreme Court justice and along comes a story in The Washington Post based on a tip about the nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Sen. Dianne Feinstein got this tip, too; she’s sat on it since July and decides now is the right time to bring it forward. Why not in July? Sen. Feinstein is grandstanding to get her own way!

And I am appalled at the way Sen. Susan Collins is being treated to get her to vote against Judge Kavanaugh. She has been your Maine senator for many years and will vote for the good of our country without influence. Show respect for everyone in this wonderful, free country. We need to treat others the way we want to be treated.

Ellen Randlov

Gorham

Share

< Previous

Next >