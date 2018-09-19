Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s personal opinions are secondary to his commitment to decide cases in accordance with the Constitution. There is wiggle room in the guidance of precedent from decisions in earlier cases, but all decisions must square with the Constitution and amendments. Obviously, judicial interpretations may conflict, which is why we accept a consensus of individual judgments.

Many might disagree with Judge Kavanaugh’s personal opinions on moral issues, but his judicial decisions reflect fidelity to the supreme law of the land. He should be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

William Sayres

Topsham

