NYACK, N.Y. — A suburban New York judge has dismissed charges against Liev Schreiber for allegedly attacking a local photographer while the actor was filming the popular Showtime series “Ray Donovan.”

The 50-year-old had been hit with a harassment violation after Sherwood Martinelli claimed Schreiber damaged his camera when he tried to photograph him June 7.

The Journal News reported that a Nyack village judge on Wednesday dismissed the charges.

At an earlier court appearance, Schreiber said he “never touched” the photographer and he that was just very angry.

– From news service reports

