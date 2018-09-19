Nationwide dental care provider Aspen Dental is sending a mobile dentist office to Portland on Thursday to offer free dental care to veterans in need.
The fully equipped 42-foot-long mobile dental care facility, called the MouthMobile, is traveling to 14 stops around the country and providing dental care to veterans who do not receive care from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The MouthMobile will open to veterans with appointments from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 295 Forest Ave., in the parking lot across from the Hannaford supermarket.
Appointments are still available. Local veterans who can not afford dental care can contact Sarah Hanks at (207) 773-8745 for free dental care, as well as a free oral cancer screening.
