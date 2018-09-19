MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are warning residents about an alligator that’s on the loose.
Authorities say the 3- to 4-foot gator was spotted along Hamburg Avenue in Mullica Township on Tuesday afternoon. Police say residents should be careful letting small pets outside.
Animal protection workers are helping police search for the alligator. Anyone who saw it is asked to contact Mullica police.
It isn’t clear where the gator escaped from.
-
Nation & World
Police in New Jersey search for alligator on the loose
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: 'Fairness' statute has not run out on allegations against Kavanaugh
-
CAR TALK
Driving more won't extend truck's life
-
Local & State
See photos: Island estate in Casco Bay sells for $4.1 million
-
Varsity Maine
Female coaches making inroads coaching boys' high school teams