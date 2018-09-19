South Portland High School was evacuated Wednesday morning while firefighters investigated a gas leak in the kitchen area.

Someone reported the smell of gas in the kitchen section of the cafeteria at about 8:30 a.m., prompting the evacuation of the Highland Avenue building.

Superintendent Ken Kunin said in an email to parents that the fire department determined the exhaust system for an oven was not adequately venting the smell of burned gas through a rooftop unit.

“They checked the exhaust lines and found no combustible gas,” Kunin said. “There was no leak in the oven in question. I understand that a check of all other equipment found a small leak in a steamer unit that was not in use and so did not contribute to the smell. We are fixing this small leak and addressing the exhaust unit to take care of the issue.”

Workers for the gas company Unitil secured the leak and students were allowed back into the building shortly after 9 a.m.

