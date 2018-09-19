CLEVELAND — Trevor Bauer will start for the Cleveland Indians against the Boston Red Sox on Friday in his first appearance since breaking his right leg last month.

Indians Manager Terry Francona said Bauer will pitch a “couple of innings” and then throw in the bullpen to increase his pitch count.

Francona wants Bauer to make two additional starts during the regular season and be in Cleveland’s rotation for the playoffs. The right-hander is expected to start Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Bauer has been sidelined since he was struck on the lower leg by a line drive off the bat of Chicago’s Jose Abreu on Aug. 11. He was diagnosed with a stress fracture of his right fibula.

Bauer is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts and was named to his first All-Star team.

YANKEES: New York got back to full strength Wednesday, activating closer Aroldis Chapman from the disabled list before the team’s 10-1 victory over the Red Sox.

The left-handed closer had been out since Aug. 22 with left knee tendinitis.

Chapman followed Aaron Judge in returning to action after Judge was activated Friday night.

Chapman has 31 saves and a 2.11 ERA in 50 appearances this season.

WHITE SOX: Slugger Jose Abreu was released from a Cleveland hospital Wednesday after undergoing treatment for an infection in his right thigh. Abreu was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old first baseman spent three weeks on the disabled list (Aug. 22-Sept. 9) after undergoing surgery to repair a testicular torsion. He was activated on Sept. 10 and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats.

n Pitcher Michael Kopech had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday and will miss the 2019 season.

Kopech, the top pitching prospect in the organization, is expected to be ready for spring training in 2020. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

RANGERS: Hard-throwing reliever Matt Bush has had surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament that will keep him out the first half of the 2019 season.

Assistant general manager Mike Daly said Bush had a procedure to repair and reinforce the ligament in his right elbow. Bush hasn’t pitched since June 13. He had a 4.70 ERA in 23 innings over 21 appearances.

METS: The team is shutting down right-hander Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season as a precaution, ending a successful year in which he logged nearly 100 more innings than 2017.

Wheeler missed two full seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015. He was 3-7 last season with a 5.21 ERA in 17 starts. This season, Wheeler went 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 29 starts while throwing 1821/3 innings.

ROCKIES: Slugger Trevor Story is receiving treatment for right elbow inflammation in Arizona, and the team remains encouraged that he will return soon.

Manager Bud Black said Story was feeling better Wednesday. The All-Star shortstop may participate in some baseball activities at the team’s spring training facility in Phoenix on Thursday.

Share

< Previous

Next >