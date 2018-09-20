TOKYO — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to hold a second summit with President Trump soon to speed up the denuclearization process, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday.

Moon was speaking on his return to Seoul after a three-day meeting with Kim in Pyongyang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un display agreements they made during a summit in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday.

There, Kim promised to allow external inspectors into his country to verify that a missile test and launch site had been permanently dismantled, and he pledged to permanently disable an important nuclear site if the United States also takes “corresponding steps.”

When asked what the corresponding measures would be, Moon said that needs to be discussed between North Korea and the United States.

Trump responded Wednesday to news from the summit by saying he was “very excited,” while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was “prepared to engage immediately” with North Korea to move dialogue ahead.

Moon said Kim wanted Pompeo to come to North Korea as well.

“Chairman Kim Jong Un said he wants Secretary Pompeo’s North Korea visit and a second summit with President Trump to happen at the earliest convenience in order to speed up the denuclearization process,” Moon told reporters in Seoul.

Moon said Kim also told him that the closure of a nuclear weapons test site at Punggye-ri could be subject to international verification as well.

Moon said he would discuss with Trump his and Kim’s goal of formally declaring an end to the Korean War by the end of this year.

Moon’s optimism about engagement with Kim contrasts with more cautious assessments among foreign observers of the regime. Few experts believe that Kim is willing to surrender his entire nuclear arsenal, although some believe he might be prepared to reduce it in return for economic benefits and guarantees that his regime will not be threatened.

U.S. intelligence officials, meanwhile, believe the Kim regime has stepped up the production of nuclear fuel at several secret sites this year, according to an NBC News report in June.

If that proves true, it would seriously undermine the significance of the concessions Kim is offering.

