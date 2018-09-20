The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as food stamps) is the cornerstone of our country’s fight against hunger, helping more than 40 million people put food on the table. But the House of Representatives has passed a farm bill that would take SNAP away from people struggling to find work – even though SNAP helps people find and keep work.
Fortunately, the Senate’s farm bill is bipartisan and protects SNAP. We need to make sure it stays that way. I urge lawmakers in both the House and Senate to get behind a final farm bill that’s bipartisan and ensures all Americans have enough to eat.
John Bernard
South Portland
