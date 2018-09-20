I am unsure whether Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be elevated to the U.S. Supreme Court. However, it is important to honestly discuss the matter.
Kim Ervin Tucker’s Sept. 14 Maine Voices op-ed contained the same attribution for which The Washington Post Fact Checker had awarded Sen. Kamala Harris four Pinocchios a number of days ago. Your re-publication of the “abortion-inducing drugs” reference misattributed by Sen. Harris should perhaps earn your editors a fifth Pinocchio.
William Black
Cumberland Foreside
