CORINTH – A man charged with arson and attempted murder for setting his home on fire has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Bangor Daily News reports the judge signed an order to commit 65-year-old Fred Roberts to the state Department of Health and Human Services after accepting the man’s plea Wednesday.

Psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Wisch testified in court that Roberts was experiencing a psychotic episode when he poured gasoline in his Corinth home and set it ablaze in January.

The fire forced Roberts’ companion, 70-year-old Barbara King, to jump out a second-story window. King was seriously injured in the fall.

Wisch says Roberts had multiple head injuries before the fire that contributed to his behavior.

Roberts will be committed for an undetermined amount of time.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: