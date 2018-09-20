A school bus with no students on board was struck by a car in Topsham on Thursday.
An emergency dispatcher for the Sagadahoc County Communications Center confirmed that the only person on board the bus was the bus driver.
The crash took place on Route 196 in Topsham. It was not if if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
MSAD 75 includes students from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham.
