EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Odell Beckham Jr. is sick of losing and frustrated with seemingly being asked to take tests every other week by the NFL for performance-enhancers.

Beckham tweeted about the tests Thursday before the Giants (0-2) practiced for Sunday’s game in Houston against the Texans (0-2).

“It’s actually funny how I ‘randomly’ get tested every other week,” Beckham wrote. “Dear @NFL please stop sending these people, ur takin away from meeting times and film… thanks.”

Beckham has never been suspended by the league for using a banned substance.

As far as losing, Beckham hasn’t been on the field for a win since the end of the 2016 season. He broke his ankle in Game 5 last year.

As far as testing, there are limits to the amount of times a player can be tested. A computer randomly picks up to 10 players a week to be tested. Players may have their urine and or blood tested a maximum of 24 times annually for reasonable cause.

Offseason tests are limited to a maximum of six urine and/or blood tests per player.

Once informed they have been chosen for testing, players have three hours to submit a sample.

Hours after his tweet, Beckham seemed more tolerant about the tests, which he said were for performance-enhancers.

“Yeah, that’s like steroids. I’m looking big!” said the 25-year-old who recently became the NFL’s highest-paid receiver. “This is like performance-enhancing stuff. I pretty much get tested every week. I’ll just take it as a compliment.”

STEELERS: Yes, Antonio Brown is upset the Steelers are winless through two games. Yes, he probably shouldn’t have responded to criticism on social media when a former team employee suggested the team trade him. No, he doesn’t actually want to get out of Pittsburgh No, he doesn’t have an issue with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

And as for his demeanor in a 42-37 loss to Kansas City last Sunday? Sorry, but he’s never going to apologize for letting his emotions bubble over when things aren’t going well.

“We haven’t won a game yet,” Brown said. “For me, as a Steeler, that’s unacceptable.”

Pittsburgh (0-1-1) is off to its worst start in five years heading into Monday’s visit to Tampa Bay.

BENGALS: While Minnesota and Cleveland changed kickers after only two games, Cincinnati gave Randy Bullock a two-year contract extension for his perfect start. He’s made every field goal and extra-point attempt for the Bengals (2-0).

The seventh-year kicker has settled into the job after beating out fifth-round draft pick Jake Elliott last year.

JAGUARS: Running back Leonard Fournette practiced in a limited capacity for the second straight day and feels “a lot better, like way better” than he did a week ago.

Fournette strained his right hamstring in the season opener at the New York Giants and sat out last week’s victory against New England.

PACKERS: Green Bay might get injured inside linebacker Oren Burks back for Sunday’s game against Washington.

The rookie hurt his shoulder during warm-ups before a preseason game last month. He was cleared on Wednesday to return to practice as a full participant.

Running back Aaron Jones figures to return on Sunday after missing the season’s first two games after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

