After falling behind in the third quarter, Cheverus responded with poise, defense and a couple of big plays.

Down 18-14 against Deering, the Stags came back to beat the Rams 31-18 on Friday night at Memorial Field.

Marc Reali connected with tight end Vic Marrone for a go-ahead 69-yard touchdown pass, and Cheverus held on.

Sean Tompkins ran for two long touchdowns – 64 and 60 yards – to start the scoring and finish it. He also blocked a punt and pinned Deering at its 10 with a punt of his own.

The Stags improved to 3-1 while their city rivals dropped to 1-3.

With 3:53 left in the third quarter, Deering faced third-and-18 from its 44. James Opio lofted a high pass toward the right sideline, and Ben Onek hauled it in and kept going for a 56-yard score. The Rams went for two points but Akera Oryem intercepted, so Deering’s lead was 18-14.

It lasted two plays. Reali rolled to his right and found Marrone alone up the middle. Marrone kept running for a 69-yard score, and Cam Harris’ extra-point kick put the Stags up, 21-18.

“I have to thank my wide receiver for carrying the safety deep and opening up the middle for me,” Marrone said. “I had to turn on the jets a little bit.”

The Stags’ defense stiffened, forcing three punts and a Teigan Lindstedt interception on Deering’s next four possessions.

“We got a feel for what they were doing. They did the same thing to us,” Cheverus Coach Mike Vance said.

Cheverus ate up four minutes before a punt by Tompkins pushed Deering back to its 10 with 2:37 remaining. The Rams snapped the ball into the end zone for a safety, and on the first play after the kickoff, Tompkins broke free for a 60-yard touchdown.

The conversion pass made it 31-18.

“I saw the opening and just took off,” Tompkins said.

Deering Coach Rob Susi saw a close game go wrong quickly.

“That’s what happens when you have 19 new starters,” Susi said. “We’re a young team that played a well-coached program.”

Tompkins, a flanker, scored on the game’s first play, going 64 yards.

The Rams fumbled on their first series. Giovanni Fornaro of Cheverus recovered at the Deering 44.

The Stags pounded inside. Lindstedt broke free for a 25-yard gain to the 5. From there, Ian Trafford carried it in. Trafford also ran inside for the 2-point conversion and a 14-0 lead with 6:36 left in the first quarter.

Deering responded with a 65-yard drive, with Travis Soule scoring from the 1. Cheverus led 14-6 at halftime.

Amani Peeples-Gorman of Deering received the second-half kickoff at his own 7 and raced 48 yards to the Stags’ 45.

On first down, Soule bolted through a huge hole up the middle for a 45-yard score. The Rams were penalized for excessive celebration, however, and missed the 35-yard extra-point kick.

Then Deering jumped ahead but Cheverus answered moments later.

Next week, Deering will be at Bonny Eagle on Friday night and Cheverus will be home against Oxford Hills/Buckfield on Saturday.

