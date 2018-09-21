SCARBOROUGH — Jarett Flaker scored four touchdowns – including a 77-yard punt return – and had 208 yards from scrimmage to lead Scarborough to a 53-7 win over Windham in a Class A football game Friday.

Flaker caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Chase Cleary in the first quarter and scored on a 67-yard run on the next Scarborough possession.

After Sean Shackford scored on a blocked punt, Flaker added an 11-yard TD run to put the Red Storm (4-0) ahead 27-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Windham (0-4) got its lone TD on a 6-yard pass from Anthony Gugliuzza to Seth Wall.

PORTLAND 28, LEWISTON 14: Ben Stasium returned a punt for a touchdown and Zach Elowitch rushed for three TDs as the Bulldogs (3-1) defeated the Blue Devils (1-3) in Lewiston.

Portland led 28-0 before Lewiston got rushing touchdowns from Dom Colon and Tanner Cortes in the fourth quarter.

THORNTON ACADEMY 50, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Kobe Gaudette threw touchdown passes to Anthony Bracamonte and Payton Jones and added a 19-yard TD run as the Golden Trojans (4-0) opened a 35-0 halftime lead in a win over the Red Riots (1-3) at South Portland.

Bracamonte also rushed for a touchdown, and Julian BaileyCottle scored on a 62-yard run.

BONNY EAGLE 38, MASSABESIC 20: Zach Maturo rushed for two touchdowns – including an 87-yarder – and added a TD pass to Shaun Brilliant as the Scots (4-0) downed the Mustangs (0-4) at Waterboro.

Will Whyte had a pair of touchdown runs for Bonny Eagle. Massabesic’s Nick Roberge threw a TD pass and ran for a score.

NOBLE 45, WESTBROOK 0: Bryson Lessard, Matt Beerworth and David Jones each rushed for two TDs to lead the Knights (3-1) past the Blue Blazes (1-3) at North Berwick.

GARDINER 44, LAKE REGION 14: Garrett Maheux ran for 93 yards and a TD and returned an interception 12 yards for a score as the Tigers (3-1) beat the Lakers (0-4) in Gardiner.

Nate Malinowski added 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Cam Michaud also ran for a TD. Gardiner quarterback Noah Reed threw touchdown passes to Matt Boynton (40 yards) and A.J. Chadwick (6 yards).

Share

< Previous

Next >