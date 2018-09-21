Zoe Mazur scored in the first half and Emma Gallant in the second to lead Cheverus to a 2-1 victory against Thornton Academy in an SMAA girls’ soccer game Friday.

Mazur scored in the 21st minute to give Cheverus (7-0-1) a 1-0 halftime lead. The Stags made it 2-0 after 13 minutes of the second half when Gallant scored from 18 yards.

Hannah Niles answered for Thornton (3-4) on a 25-yard free kick with 18:16 remaining.

Grace Mears had six saves for Thornton. Neve Cawley stopped four shots for Cheverus.

TEMPLE 10, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Hannah Hubbard scored four goals as Temple Academy (6-1) cruised by the Lions (1-3) at South Portland.

Elena Martin scored twice for Temple, which got goals from six players.

Clairette Kirezi stopped five shots for Greater Portland Christian. Jaimee Feugill had six saves for Temple.

NOBLE 1, WINDHAM 0: Olivia Howard got loose on a partial breakaway and scored after 28:52 as the Knights (3-1-2) edged the Eagles (4-2) at Windham.

Raegan Kelley turned back 12 shots to record the shutout. Riley Silvia had five saves for Windham.

WISCASSET 3, DIRIGO 0: Alyssa Bassett scored twice in the first half to lead Wiscasset (1-8) over Dirigo (0-8) at Dixfield.

The Wolverines led 2-0 at the half. Gwen Webber also scored.

Katie Morse made 13 saves for the Cougars. Lily Souza stopped five shots for Wiscasset.

BOYS’ SOCCER

TEMPLE ACADEMY 9, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 2: Jumpei Sakaguchi had three goals and Zach Wiles added a pair for Temple Academy (6-1), which received goals from seven scorers and rolled past the Lions (1-4) at South Portland.

Kaleb Reagan had a first-half goal and Micah LaSalle converted a penalty kick in the second half for Greater Portland Christian.

Christian Patterson and Reagan combined for 10 saves for the Lions. Marko Ajaz had three saves for Temple.

GREELY 1, YORK 0: Andy Moore beat a defender down the flank and crossed to Chris Williams, who one-touched his shot to the back post after 15:48 as the Rangers (3-2-2) edged the Wildcats (3-3-1) at Cumberland.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 3, GORHAM 1: Paige Laverriere put in the go-ahead goal from Hailey Allen with 19:06 left as the Tigers (8-0) defeated the Rams (7-2) at Gorham.

Abby Allen scored for Biddeford from Megan Mourmouras and Laverriere with 9:51 to play in the first half, but Mercy Dunn answered for Gorham about six minutes later to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Abby Allen made it 3-1 on Laverriere’s second assist of the game.

MARSHWOOD 8, NOBLE 1: Leah Glidden had four goals and two assists to lead the Hawks (5-3) over the Knights (2-7) at South Berwick.

Melanie Dube and Emma Tice each added two goals, and Carrin Hasty had four assists for Marshwood.

Alison Gregoire scored for Noble.

Kaylee Mayotte finished with 13 saves for the Knights. Sarah Erinburg stopped one shot for the Hawks.

WINDHAM 2, PORTLAND 2: Ellie Miller scored twice in the second half as the Eagles (2-5-1) rallied to force a tie with the Bulldogs (0-6-1) at Portland.

Jaidyn Appel and Carly Hagelin scored for Portland in the first half.

Molly McAllister made 10 saves for Windham. Jada McIllwain stopped 13 shots for the Bulldogs.

SANFORD 2, CHEVERUS 1: The Spartans (5-3) took an early lead and held off the Stags (4-4) at Sanford.

Ruby LaChance scored the opening goal for Sanford off a corner play set up from Maya Joy after 15:05. Seven minutes later, Kim Works made it 2-0 from Kallee Turner.

Sophia Pompeo answered for Cheverus with 6:10 to play.

Jordan Benvie turned away 18 shots for the Spartans – one on a penalty stroke. Hannah Woodford had 19 saves for the Stags.

WESTBROOK 2, BONNY EAGLE 0: Mary Keef and Katelyn Champagne scored late goals as the Blue Blazes (7-0-1) defeated the Scots (3-6) at Westbrook.

Keef scored from Avery Tucker to make it 1-0 with 8:50 remaining. Champagne’s goal came with just over five minutes to play, from Abigail Symbol.

Kim Goddard recorded three saves for Westbrook. Chloe Owen stopped four shots for Bonny Eagle.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 10, HALL-DALE 0: Rylee Sevigny scored three goals and set up four others as Mountain Valley (7-2) downed Hall-Dale (1-8) at Rumford.

Bre Burgess scored four goals and Faith Riddick added three. Avery Sevigny had two assists.

Mia Rollins made nine saves and Kelsey Cormier added 10 for Hall-Dale.

OAK HILL 3, DIRIGO 0: Adele Surette scored twice from Zoe Buteau to lead Oak Hill (6-3) over Dirigo (5-4) at Dixfield.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 6, BOOTHBAY REGION 1: Erin McPherson had two goals and an assist to lead Spruce Mountain (6-3) over the Seahawks (2-7) at Livermore Falls.

Emily Castonguay added a goal and an assist, and Auri Armandi, Julie Doiron and Brooke Buote also scored for the Phoenix. Melissa Banford had nine saves and Jayden Acorn added seven for Spruce Mountain.

Chloe Arsenault scored and Maddie Porter made nine saves for Boothbay.

VOLLEYBALL

WINDHAM 3, MT. DESERT 0: Danielle Hall recorded two kills, three aces, and 15 assists to lead the Eagles (4-3) over the Trojans (1-4) 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 at Windham.

Kaitlyn Gedicks had four kills, and Meghan Harmon added three kills and three aces for Windham.

Ruby Brown of Mt. Desert finished with five aces, four digs and two blocks, and Kylie Higgins had three kills, three digs and two aces.

