Thank you for your coverage of Sen. Susan Collins’ quandary over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

I wrote to her recently noting that she would remember forwarding my new patriotic hymn to the Office of the Senate Chaplain for possible use in future events. In a personally signed reply on notepaper, she thanked me for writing to ask her.

Last week I reminded her of its words, “So stir our hearts to treasure what we have / That we protect the way in which we live.”

This indeed is what she is called to do. The crowdfunding initiative tying the release of campaign funds to her vote on Kavanaugh combines many hearts that are stirred to “protect the way in which we live.”

They would have Sen. Collins be a hero. That is a popular image. I would have her be a statesman. Is there a female version of that word to which she could aspire? I think “as is” works for male and female. All members of Congress should be statesmen first and politicians second.

Mary Elizabeth Nordstrom

Kennebunk

