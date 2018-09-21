My friend called asking for help addressing a question from his son: “Am I going to be deported and be jailed like the other kids?”

We agree that his son’s fear is the intended consequence of Donald Trump’s racist presidential administration. The news media are partially to blame by repeating stories of family separation. Kids read social media news.

My friend is concerned the Trump administration will pull the paperwork of naturalized citizens. He is Chinese.

His family has made plans to send their children to Hong Kong if racism grows in this country. Their plans have answered their son’s question. Also, I sponsored his wife to come to our country, so this is personal for me.

Trump’s fear policy is not new. Fear warps the belief system of both the giver and the receiver of verbal assassination.

Trump is now allowing immigration officials to pass or fail an immigrant’s application for a visa or green card if it’s missing evidence or includes an error. Failure means that the applicant is now identified as an illegal immigrant and may face deportation before any corrected paperwork can be submitted, thus breaking up families.

Separating children from parents is barbaric. Write your U.S. senator and U.S. representative to stop the family destruction and ethnic cleansing by immigration officials. Sooner or later, the hatred of this country for taking children will come back to haunt us.

Paul Baresel

Buxton

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: