TULSA, Okla. — Grammy winner Jack White is helping preserve a piece of 1980s movie history.
Management for the former White Stripes singer confirmed Friday he donated $30,000 to help restore a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was featured in “The Outsiders.”
Danny O’Connor is leading an effort to turn the house into a museum about the Francis Ford Coppola film that’s based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel of the same name. O’Connor says White’s donation helped meet a $75,000 fundraising goal. “The Outsiders” is a coming-of-age drama dealing with teenage gangs and poverty.
– From news service reports
