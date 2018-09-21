Every dog might have its day, but not many ever had a night like this.

Cheered on by a roaring, packed crowd at Madison Square Garden, the playful beagle responded like a true champ.

“Ah-roo!” Uno bayed that evening, a decade ago. “Ah-roo!”

Uno, who became perhaps the most popular pooch to step into a dog show ring, has died. He was 13.

From a president to parades to ballparks, Uno charmed admirers wherever he went.

“He lit everyone’s fire,” longtime dog expert David Frei said. “It’s because he was exactly the kind of dog everyone could imagine on the couch next to them.”

Uno died Thursday at the 200-acre ranch where he lived in Austin, Texas. He was in good health until the last month or so when cancer advanced.

“Everybody loved him,” said Dan Huebner, who manages the ranch for Uno owner Caroline Dowell.

No beagle had won the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club dog show until Uno did good ol’ Snoopy proud, barking his way to the prized silver bowl in 2008. He was clearly the crowd favorite and fans exulted when he was picked, giving the 15-inch champ a standing ovation.

