FALMOUTH — Entering a Class A South girls’ soccer showdown Saturday afternoon, Gorham was undefeated and hadn’t allowed a goal, and Falmouth had only surrendered four goals in five games.

So it’s no surprise that goals were hard to find, as neither the Rams nor Yachtsmen could break through during 80 minutes of regulation or two five-minute overtimes, settling for a 0-0 draw.

Though Gorham (7-0-1) remained undefeated, the result was disappointing for the top-ranked team in the Heal point standings.

“We are never happy with a tie. We play to win,” Gorham Coach Jeanne Zarrilli said. “I thought in the first half they took it to us. In the second half, it was frustrating not to score.

“This is a good lesson for us at this point. It is good for us to know everyone is going to come and give us their ‘A’ game. So we can work harder to get better.”

Falmouth (2-2-2) is building a little momentum, as the tie against the Rams followed a 2-1 victory Thursday against previously unbeaten Marshwood in which the winning goal came with less than one second left in the second overtime.

“(A tie is) a lot better than a loss, especially on our home field where we haven’t won yet,” said Falmouth senior defender Sydney Williams. “It is good to tie one of the best girls’ programs, who haven’t lost yet.

“After beating Marshwood (on Thursday), it is good to keep the streak going of playing good teams and having good results.”

Williams and fellow defenders Maggie O’Brien, Aimee Muscadin and Izzy Dyer helped keep Gorham off the board.

The Yachtsmen had a slight edge in the first half, with a 6-4 shot advantage and four corners to none for the Rams.

Maria Neuhauser had a golden opportunity for Falmouth on the second of back-to-back corner kicks, but the ball sneaked under her foot in the box.

Falmouth’s best chance came with about six minutes left in the half when Alexa Bugbee beat two defenders and the goalie to a chip from midfield into the box, but her shot to the far post was just wide.

In the second half, it was all Gorham with a 13-2 shot advantage. The game also got physical, with Falmouth’s Devin Quinn, Kelly Yoon and O’Brien exiting because of injuries.

With the wind at their backs, the Rams kept the ball in the offensive zone. But Falmouth freshman keeper Jordan Wolf (13 saves) was aggressive coming out to intercept crosses and knock corner kicks out of her area.

In the final 14 minutes of the regulation, Gorham had a flurry that produced a handful of scoring opportunities. It started with a cross by Olivia Michaud that Wolf snagged out of the air. One minute later, a free kick from 45 yards was sent to the top of the box, but Wolf got there before a Rams player could get a foot on it. A diving save on Gorham standout Hallie Shiers in the middle box with six minutes left kept the shutout intact.

Wolf’s best sequence came late in the first overtime when she punched out back-to-back corners, with a little help from a clear by Williams on the second.

“Jordan puts a lot trust into our team – they know they can play the ball back to her, that she will make the big saves,” Falmouth Coach Andrew Pelletier said. “She’s very accustomed to dealing with pressure. She handled it well today.”

Rams goalie Lily Courtney stopped three shots.

