What do Democrats want? They want to impeach Donald Trump and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They want sanctuary cities (harboring criminals).

They are tearing down our history and the statues that commemorate it. They are stifling the speech of opposing views. Just look what happens when a conservative speaks at a college.

Now, Barack Obama has been running around the country trying to take credit for the booming economy and the jobs numbers.

I have never seen a former president trying to destroy the incoming president. This is the same former president whose FBI spied on Trump’s campaign advisers.

The media and the Democrats are complicit in this war on Trump. The Democrats are hysterical and out of control. Now we see the Democrats in their true colors: mean, nasty, lying hypocrites.

Vote red! I know I will!

Mary Jane Newell

Oxford

