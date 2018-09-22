WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Rondale Moore caught two touchdown passes Saturday and Purdue had four interceptions, beating No. 23 Boston College, 30-13.

David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3), who had opened what was expected to be a promising season with three straight close losses.

The Eagles (3-1) rolled in unbeaten and ranked for the first time in 10 years, but fell flat. Anthony Brown, coming off a career game with five touchdown passes, threw four interceptions. Tailback A.J. Dillon was held to 59 yards on 19 carries.

(1) ALABAMA 45, (22) TEXAS A&M 23: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score to lead Alabama (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern) to a rout of Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1) at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(2) GEORGIA 43, MISSOURI 29: Jake Fromm threw three touchdown passes, and Georgia (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern) had a defensive touchdown and returned a blocked punt for a score to beat Missouri (3-1, 0-1) at Columbia, Missouri.

(3) CLEMSON 49, GEORGIA TECH 21: Freshman Trevor Lawrence came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes as Clemson (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) produced its most complete performance of the season, routing Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-2) at Atlanta.

(4) OHIO STATE 49, TULANE 6: Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for 304 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, and Ohio State (4-0) routed Tulane (1-3) at Columbus, Ohio, to mark Coach Urban Meyer’s return to the sideline following a three-game suspension.

(5) OKLAHOMA 28, ARMY 21: Kyler Murray threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and Parnell Motley intercepted Kelvin Hopkins’ fourth-down pass to help Oklahoma (4-0) escape an upset bid by Army (2-2) at Norman, Oklahoma.

(8) NOTRE DAME 56, WAKE FOREST 27: Ian Book rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more, and Notre Dame (4-0) beat Wake Forest (2-2) at Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

(12) WEST VIRGINIA 35. KANSAS STATE 6: Will Grier threw five touchdown passes for the fifth time in his career and West Virginia (3-0) shook off a sloppy start to drill Kansas State (2-2) in a Big 12 opener at Morgantown, West Virginia.

OLD DOMINION 49, (13) VIRGINIA TECH 35: Reserve Blake LaRussa threw for 495 yards and four touchdowns to lead Old Dominion (1-3) to an upset of Virginia Tech (2-1) at Norfolk, Virginia, in the Hokies’ first game at the cross-state school that restarted its football program in 2009.

KENTUCKY 28, (14) MISSISSIPPI STATE 7: Benny Snell Jr. rushed for four touchdowns to break a school career record, including two in the fourth quarter, and Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern) held Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) to 56 yards rushing at Lexington, Kentucky.

TEXAS 31, (17) TEXAS CHRISTIAN 17: Sam Ehlinger passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score, all in the second half, and Texas (3-1) ended a four-game losing streak to TCU (2-2) with a victory at Austin, Texas, in a Big 12 opener.

(19) MICHIGAN 56, NEBRASKA 10: Karan Higdon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in the first half to help Michigan (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) build a huge lead, and the Wolverines coasted to a win over Nebraska (0-3, 0-1) at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(21) MIAMI 31, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 17: Reserve N’Kosi Perry threw three touchdown passes, and the defense was airtight for most of the day as Miami (3-1) beat FIU (2-2) at Miami Gardens, Florida.

(25) BRIGHAM YOUNG 30, MCNEESE STATE 3: Freshmen Lopini Katoa ran for two touchdowns, Skyler Southam kicked three field goals and BYU (3-1) defeated McNeese State (3-1) at Provo, Utah.

YALE 30, CORNELL 24: Spencer Alston ran for 120 yards and a touchdown, and Yale (1-1)defeated Cornell (0-2) at Ithaca, New York, in an Ivy League opener.

DARTMOUTH 34, HOLY CROSS 14: Derek Kyler threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Isiah Swann intercepted three passes and Dartmouth (2-0) forced four turnovers against Holy Cross (1-3) at Worcester, Massachusetts.

