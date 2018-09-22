AUBURN — Every time St. Dom’s scored, York had an answer.

The Saints, meanwhile, had no answer for York’s Bailey Oliver.

Oliver scored twice Saturday morning to lead York to a 3-2 victory in a Western Maine Conference field hockey clash.

“We talked at halftime (about) things that we could work on, and we took that and put it to use,” Oliver said.

For St. Dom’s Coach Jen Brown, going up against a strong Class B program was a good test for a team that hopes to contend for a second straight Class C state championship. York has won the last five Class B South titles and 12 of the last 14.

“It’s tough because York has a really good defense, but that’s the (type of) opponents we are going to see in the playoffs.” Brown said. “It was a great game. I think it was very evenly matched, and we are excited to play teams like that.”

St. Dom’s dropped to 5-2, with both losses against Class B opponents.

The Saints opened the scoring 1:43 into the second half. Paige Cote rifled a shot from about 10 yards that went over the head of York goalie Julianna Kiklis.

“We need more direct shots from the top (of the circle) to hope to either get the touch on the rebound or a touch on that direct shot,” Brown said. “(We need) more of that, but you need to be inside your 25, right?

The Wildcats regrouped, and 1:40 later, Sage Works was the beneficiary of hard work by Christina Dargie and Lexi Brent to get the ball deep in the Saints’ crease, where Works got a stick on the ball.

“I am really happy. In the past we would have shut down a little bit, but today we just responded right away,” York Coach Nora Happny said.

Caroline Johnson put St. Dom’s back on top seven minutes later. Kiklis made one save near the goal line but Johnson put home the rebound.

Once again, the lead was short-lived for the Saints in their homecoming game, as Emlyn Patry set up Oliver’s first goal.

Happny was pleased with the composure her team showed throughout the second half.

“I told the girls in our (postgame) chat I was really happy with the way they stayed composed the whole game,” Happny said. “I think they were just playing their game and doing a little more passing, spreading out more and utilizing opportunities more in the second half.”

Oliver scored the winner with 6:41 remaining – unassisted.

“I got it at the top of the circle, (and) I remember thinking, ‘One more hit,’ and I just nailed it in like we practiced a million times,” Oliver said. “It luckily went in the corner and it worked.”

Kiklis made five saves, while St. Dom’s goalie Simone Long finished with four saves.

FREEPORT 6, YARMOUTH 0: Ally Randall scored on a rebound late in the first half, and the Falcons (7-2) broke it open with five second-half goals as they defeated the Clippers (4-5) in Yarmouth.

Freeport was frustrated early by Yarmouth goalie Cayte Tillotson, but finally pulled away with four goals in the final 12 minutes after Kerry Lefebvre made it 2-0 early in the second half.

Alexa Koenig converted a penalty stroke, Lefebvre added two more goals on rebounds, and Natalie Anderson also scored.

GREELY 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Delia Knox and Maggie McCormick netted unassisted goals, and Ella Wharton converted an assist from Anna Dougan as Greely (6-2) built a 3-0 halftime lead on the way to a win over Traip (0-6) in Kittery.

Megan Beaulieu added an unassisted goal in the second half.

LAKE REGION 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Delaney Meserve scored twice and also set up a goal as the Lakers (5-4) downed the Hawks (1-6-1) in Naples.

Julia Murch and Kaitlyn Plummer each added a goal and an assist for the Lakers, who led 2-0 at halftime. Chantale Symonds also scored.

Haley Babb finished with 13 saves for Sacopee Valley.

MORSE 6, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Vanessa St. Pierre’s three goals led the Shipbuilders (5-3) to a victory over the Eagles (2-6) in Newcastle.

Lilly Thibodeau added a goal and an assist, and Paige Willis and Addie Jung also scored. Lily Clifford and Kim St. Pierre each registered an assist.

Rebecca Click made four saves for the Shipbuilders. Jenna Leeman stopped 10 shots for Lincoln.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Jaigan Boudreau scored twice for the Trojans (6-3) in a win over Kennebunk (3-5) in Saco.

Boudreau opened the scoring 11 minutes into the match, off a penalty corner in which four players touched the ball. The Rams tied the game 10 minutes later when Taylor Creech scored with an assist from Samantha McGrath.

Kayla Cloutier put the Trojans ahead for good with 17:35 remaining, off a Madison Skillings assist. Boudreau’s final goal was off another corner, assisted by inserter Abby Pomerleau with six minutes left.

FALMOUTH 2, MASSABESIC 0: Emma Cohen put the Yachtsmen (5-2-1) ahead 3:04 into the game and Veronica Grobe scored later in the first half of a win over the Mustangs (2-5) at Falmouth.

Liberty Ladd assisted on Cohen’s goal, and Grobe’s goal was set up by Izzy Roy.

Maddy Pomerleau made nine saves for Massabesic.

CAMDEN HILLS 1, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Charlotte Hood scored the only goal and Lillia Stone made 13 saves to lift the Windjammers (1-6-1) over the Red Eddies (3-5) in Auburn.

CONY 6, LEWISTON 0: Faith Leathers-Pouliot and Anna Stolt each scored two goals as the Rams (7-2) rolled to a victory over the Blue Devils (2-7) in Augusta.

Madison Veilleux and Julia Reny also scored. Sophie Whitney had two assists.

GARDINER 4, LEAVITT 0: Maggie Bell scored three goals and Aimee Adams added another for the Tigers (9-0) in a win over the Hornets (4-4) at Turner.

SOCCER

FREEPORT 5, ST. DOMINIC 1: Catriona Gould scored four goals to power the Falcons (4-2-2) past the Saints (5-2) in Auburn.

Gould sandwiched a pair of goals around one from Allison Greuel as the Falcons connected three times in a 6:53 span, opening a 3-0 lead 12:44 into the game.

Gould made it 4-0 late in the half and added another goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Avery Lutrzykowski converted a penalty kick for St. Dom’s with four minutes left.

Leah Rusiecki made five saves for the Falcons. Hannah Kenney had three saves for the Saints.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 5, WELLS 1: Alexa Thayer’s two goals led the Patriots (4-3) to a win over the Warriors (1-5) in Gray.

Jordan Grant, Laurel Thomas and Bri Jordan also scored for Gray-New Gloucester, and Eliza Hotham, Izzy Brindley and Abbey Michaud each contributed an assist.

Kenzie Foss put in the Warriors’ goal.

Chelsea Davis and Sydney Rodrigues shared time in goal for the Patriots, with Davis making the sole save. Lauren Bartlett made eight saves for Wells.

GREELY 4, WAYNFLETE 0: Skyler Cooney scored twice and set up a goal as the Rangers (3-3-1) defeated the Flyers (1-5) in Cumberland.

Sawyer Dusch and Katherine Clancy each added a goal, with Cooney also recording an assist.

Savannah Lemieux made four saves for Greely. Jessica Connors stopped nine shots for Waynflete.

SCARBOROUGH 7, BIDDEFORD 0: Leah Dickman recorded two goals, and Molly Murnane added a goal and an assist, and the Red Storm (7-0) cruised to a win over the Tigers (0-7) in Scarborough.

Scarborough led 3-0 at halftime, on Dickman’s two goals and one from Sarah Callahan. Ashley Sabatino converted a corner kick to open the second-half scoring. Sam Brodeur and Caitlin Noiles also scored.

Red Storm keeper Nikki Young had three saves. Biddeford’s Molly Scott made 14 saves.

SACOPEE VALLEY 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Gabby Martin opened the scoring 39 seconds into the game and Ali Black scored twice as the Hawks (5-3) defeated the Raiders (1-5-1) in Hiram.

Martin added two assists and Lakyn Hink also scored for Sacopee, which led 2-0 at halftime.

Morgan Fusco finished with eight saves for Fryeburg.

