MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Nate Richam broke Bowdoin’s single-game rushing record with 288 yards in the Polar Bears’ 37-24 loss to Middlebury on Saturday.

The Panthers (1-1) scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to rally for the win. Will Jernigan gave Middlebury the lead two plays into the fourth with a 48-yard TD run by Will Jernigan. Cornado Bank added a 3-yard TD run later in the quarter.

Richam rushed for 227 yards in the first half and scored on a 5-yard run with 1:37 left in the second quarter. He added a 75-yard run with 29 seconds left in the first half.

Austin McCrum completed 20 of 39 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for Bowdoin (0-2).

Richam broke the record of 270 yards set by Jim Soule in 1976.

WILLIAMS 36, COLBY 14: Quarterback Bobby Maimaron rushed for four touchdowns as the Ephs (2-0) beat the Mules (0-2) in a NESCAC game in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Jake Schwer rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter TDs for Colby.

TRINITY 59, BATES 16: Jordan Vazzano completed 20 of 36 passes for 353 yards and five touchdowns, and also rushed for a touchdown, as the Bantams (2-0) beat the Bobcats (0-2) in a NESCAC game in Hartford, Connecticut.

Anthony Costa had an interception return for a touchdown for Bates. Caleb Bolden added a 4-yard TD run and Justin Foley kicked a 36-yard field goal.

U.S. MERCHANT MARINE 35, MAINE MARITIME 14: Luke Jamison caught for two touchdowns and the Eagles (3-1, 1-0 NEWMAC) opened the game scoring 21 straight points and held on to beat the Mariners (0-3, 0-1) at Brooks Stadium in Kings Point, New York.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, SIMMONS 0: Maddy Beaulieu, Libby Pomerleau and Emma Rutledge each scored in the first half and the Monks (8-1, 3-0 GNAC) beat the Sharks (2-6, 0-2) in Standish.

Alexandra Belaire added a goal and an assist for St. Joseph’s.

MIDDLEBURY 4, BOWDOIN 2: Grace Jennings scored twice in the second half and the Panthers (6-0, 4-0 NESCAC) defeated the Polar Bears (5-1, 3-1) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Abby Bashaw scored four minutes into the second half to cut Bowdoin’s deficit to 2-1. Jennings followed with a pair of goals for Middlebury before Elizabeth Growney scored for Bowdoin.

TRINITY 2, COLBY 0: Chandler Solimine and Kendall Brown scored in the second half to lead the Bantams (3-2, 1-2 NESCAC) over the Mules (3-3, 0-3) in Hartford, Connecticut.

BATES 5, WESLEYAN 2: Five different players scored to lead the Bobcats (1-4, 1-3 NESAC) over the Cardinals (3-3, 0-2) in Lewiston.

Bridget Tweedie, Emma Paterson, Victoria McGee, Taylor Lough and Riley Burns all scored for Bates.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 1, MIDDLEBURY 0: Drake Byrd scored in the 11th minute and the Polar Bears (3-3, 1-2 NESCAC) defeated the Panthers (2-2-1, 1-2) in Middlebury.

COLBY 1, TRINITY 0: Lucas Pereira scored from Kyle Douglas in the 24th minute as the Mules (3-2-1) beat the Bantams (1-5) in Hartford, Connecticut.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, PLYMOUTH STATE 1: Hany Ramadan scored the winning goal in the 107th minute as the Huskies (2-5-1, 1-1 LEC) beat the Panthers (2-3-2, 0-1-1) in Gorham. Benjamin Musese also scored for USM.

BATES 1, WESLEYAN 0: Peder Bakken scored from Charlie Cronin as the Bobcats (4-2, 2-2 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (2-4, 1-2) in Lewiston.

ROGER WILLIAMS 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Stathi Panagiotidis and Michael Oliveira scored and the Hawks (7-0, 1-5 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (1-6, 0-2 ) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, REGIS 0: Cody Elliott had three assists and a goal as the Monks (9-0, 5-0 GNAC) downed the Pride (3-3-1, 1-3-1) in Standish.

SMCC 3, HAMPSHIRE COLLEGE 1: Syohga Cusumano, Hanssen Casey and Muhammed Al Saker scored as the Seawolves (4-7-2, 3-4-1 YSCC) beat the Black Sheep (0-9, 0-8) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 3, TRINITY 2: Charlotte White scored twice and assisted on Catherine Fraser’s go-ahead goal in the 89th minute as the Mules (3-2) beat the Bantams (2-4) in Hartford, Connecticut.

MIDDLEBURY 3, BOWDOIN 1: The Panthers (6-0, 3-0 NESCAC) scored three times in the first half to beat the Polar Bears (2-3-1, 1-3) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Ali Dougal scored for Bowdoin.

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, PLYMOUTH STATE 0: Adela Kalilwa scored in the 70th minute to lift the Huskies (7-1, 1-1 LEC) over the Panthers (4-2-1, 0-2) in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2, ROGER WILLIAMS 1: Peighton Barker had a goal and an assist to help lead the the Nor’easters (3-3-1, 1-1 CCC) over the Hawks (2-6, 1-1) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Vanessa Hodge scored the winner for UNE.

SIMMONS 3, ST. JOSEPH’S 2: Ciara Forde scored twice, including the winning goal, as the Sharks (4-3, 3-1 GNAC) beat the Monks (5-1, 3-1) in Standish.

Haley DaGraca and Maddie Cormier also scored for St. Joseph’s.

WESLEYAN 2, BATES 1: Gianna Argento scored twice as the Cardinals (5-2, 2-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (2-4, 0-4) in Lewiston.

Riley Turcotte scored for the Bobcats in the second half.

