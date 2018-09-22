Bullpenning takes on a new meaning in October, when starters are yanked in the blink of an eye and relievers are asked to carry the load.

So which teams are best positioned for the postseason?

Heading into the weekend, the Brewers’ bullpen ranked first in the majors during September with a 1.84 ERA, followed by the Dodgers (.251) and Indians (2.65).

The Brewers’ pen is led by left-hander Josh Hader, who came into the weekend series against the Pirates having struck out 17 of the last 20 batters he faced over his last four appearances, allowing one hit over six innings. But Hader has worked back-to-back games only twice since the start of August as Manager Craig Counsell makes sure his arm gets a rest.

Hader is a closer-in-waiting, but he can come in at any point and pitch multiple innings, already having made 22 appearances of two or more innings.

The three worst bullpens in September among playoff contenders were the Braves (5.29 ERA), Cardinals (5.06) and Red Sox (4.48)

The Red Sox have a reliable closer in Craig Kimbrel, but their middle relief could become their Achilles heel in October.

THE MARLINS came into the weekend with the fewest runs (559) in the National League and the second-most allowed (780), and may be headed for a third 100-loss season in club history.

But CEO Derek Jeter indicated he would keep Manager Don Mattingly.

“He’s under contract, yeah,” Jeter told the Miami Herald before cracking: “Did he say something? Is he going somewhere?”

The Marlins are on pace for the lowest average attendance since the 2004 Montreal Expos.

RAYS OUTFIELDER Carlos Gomez took to his Twitter account Thursday night to complain about plate umpire Andy Fletcher.

Gomez made a series of tweets that included links of videos of Fletcher’s strike zone along with messages including “Heck of a job out there tonight, Andy Fletcher,” “If anyone needed to be ejected out of tonight’s game it was Andy Fletcher!!” and “This is why we need an electronic stroke zone!! This is ridiculous!”

The Rays went on to blow a six-run ninth-inning lead in a 9-8 loss to the Blue Jays.

Share

< Previous