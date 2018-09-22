ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves capped a most surprising season by clinching their first NL East title since 2013, with Mike Foltynewicz taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning Saturday in a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

A year after going 70-92, Manager Brian Snitker and his Braves surged back into the playoffs. A loud crowd at SunTrust Park joined the party when rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. caught a fly ball for the final out, setting off a big celebration on the field.

The Braves will make their first postseason appearance since 2013 on Oct. 4 in the NL division series. It hasn’t been determined who or where the youth-filled club will play in the best-of-five round.

Atlanta won its fourth straight game and beat second-place Philadelphia for the third consecutive day. The Phillies also startled a lot of fans this year and led the division in early August, but faded while going 6-14 this month.

CARDINALS 5, GIANTS 4: Tyler O’Neill hit a solo home run with two outs in the 10th inning and St. Louis won at home.

Yadier Molina also homered for St. Louis.

NATIONALS 6, METS 0: Rookie Austin Voth and four relievers combined on a one-hitter, and Washington won at home.

Matt Wieters and Trea Turner homered for Washington.

MARLINS 5, REDS 1: Austin Dean homered and drove in three runs, and five Miami pitchers combined on a six-hitter at home.

Dean singled home a run in the fourth inning and hit his fourth homer in the sixth, raising his average to .219 in 96 at-bats. He was chosen the Marlins’ minor league player of the year earlier this week.

PIRATES 3, BREWERS 0: Milwaukee’s offense was stymied when Trevor Williams combined with three relievers on a five-hitter that led visiting Pittsburgh, slowing the Brewers’ playoff push.

Milwaukee never got a runner past second base and was shut out for the 12th time this season but just the second since the All-Star break. The Brewers were shut out six times in April.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, RAYS 2: Rookie left-hander Thomas Pannone pitched 6 2/3 innings to win his third straight start, Rowdy Tellez homered and drove in three, and Toronto won at home.

Tellez singled in the second, hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and added a run with an RBI double in the eighth.

YANKEES 3, ORIOLES 2: Aaron Hicks doubled home the winning run in the 11th inning, and New York won at home to clinch an AL wild card.

Rookie manager Aaron Boone will lead the Yankees into the winner-take-all Oct. 3 wild-card game, most likely against Oakland.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 4: Mikie Mahtook hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Detroit won at home in Victor Martinez’s final major league game.

Martinez, 39, who made his debut with Cleveland in 2002, hit an infield single in his first at-bat and was immediately removed for pinch-runner Ronny Rodriguez. Fellow Venezuelans Salvador Perez and Alcides Escobar came out of the Royals’ dugout to embrace the five-time All-Star as he walked off the field to a standing ovation.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 8, WHITE SOX 3: Javier Baez homered and the visiting Cubs won at Chicago.

Ben Zobrist added two hits and two RBI for the Cubs.

