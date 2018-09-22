Kyle Busch passed Brad Keselowski with 38 laps to go and held off hard-charging Kevin Harvick to win the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Saturday night at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

Busch won for the 50th time in his career, the sixth time on the 0.75-mile oval, and for the first time at Richmond in the fall.

Harvick closed a gap of more than 1.5 seconds over the final few laps but was not able to deprive Busch of tying him with a season-best seven wins this season.

Martin Truex Jr., who swept the first two stages before a penalty forced him to play catch up, rallied for third, followed by Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola. It was the first time all season that the three drivers who have dominated all season claimed the top three spots in a race.

Busch and rival Brad Keselowski, seeking his fourth consecutive victory in the series, battled for the lead for much of the last 100-plus laps. Keselowski grabbed to top spot on Lap 343, but Busch took it back 20 laps later before Keselowski faded and Harvick picked up the chase.

The race unfolded much like the spring race in April when Joey Logano swept the first two stages, each run without an on-track caution.

This time, it was Truex who was in front, but then his team burned him on pit road. During the caution after the second stage, Truex’s team was penalized for an uncontrolled tire, dropping him to 19th place. After leading 159 laps, he had to play catch up.

Like Logano, who wound up fourth in the spring, Truex never quite caught up, finishing 5.8 seconds off the lead.

The night was not as eventful as local favorite Denny Hamlin had hoped.

Hamlin, who grew up about 20 miles from the track, started the night 16th in the playoff standings and with hopes of winning stage points and a top finish. He got spun by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. about halfway through the opening stage, had to pit under a green flag, then scrambled all the way back to ninth before the stage was completed.

He didn’t make it into the top 10 in the second stage, then tried to reprise his fresh tire surge by pitting under green with about 75 laps to go. But while he was on pit road under a green flag, Matt Kenseth made contact with Jeffrey Earnhardt, who spun into the wall and brought out a caution, putting Hamlin a lap down. He finished 16th.

• Ryan Newman will drive for Roush-Fenway Racing in the No. 6 Ford next season.

BASKETBALL

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Elena Delle Donne scored 19 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 16 to help the U.S. beat Senegal 87-67 in Tenerife, Spain.

The two teams played six days ago and the Americans cruised to a 51-point win. For the first 15 minutes, Senegal was the more aggressive team.

NBA: Karl-Anthony Towns announced that he’s recommitting to the Minnesota Timberwolves, securing his future there while Jimmy Butler’s remains a mystery.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed that Towns will be signing a five-year super-max extension worth $190 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

• A source close to the negotiations told the Star Tribune that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and Tom Thibodeau, the head coach and president of basketball operations, are unified on working to move Jimmy Butler – information that contradicts previous reports that indicated the two were at odds.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Martin Klizan’s perfect record in ATP finals will be tested by top-seeded Dominic Thiem in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Klizan bounced back from losing the first set of his semifinal to beat Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Thiem defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-4.

PAN PACIFIC OPEN: Naomi Osaka eased into the final in Tokyo with a 6-2, 6-3 semifinal win over Camila Giorgi. The U.S. Open champion overpowered her unseeded opponent with a dominant serve and will face fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

MOSELLE OPEN: Qualifier Matthias Bachinger rallied past second-seeded Kei Nishikori to reach his first ATP final, in Metz, France.

SOCCER

MLS: Cristian Penilla scored in the 70th minute and the New England Revolution kept their playoff hopes alive with a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Revs (8-10-11) entered the game five points behind sixth-place Montreal in the Eastern Conference. They haven’t lost in four consecutive games (1-0-3) and have five remaining, including the season finale at home Oct. 28 against Montreal.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Nuno Espirito Santo put one over his mentor Jose Mourinho when promoted Wolverhampton held Manchester United, at home, to a 1-1 tie.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Aaliyah Farid scored twice and assisted on a pair of goals by Rayne Zimmermann for Berwick Academy (4-0-1) in a 4-1 NEPSAC victory over Winsor (2-3) in South Berwick.

Share

< Previous

Next >