According to the Humane Society of the United States, 6 million to 8 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, with over 3 million dogs and cats being euthanized annually because of overcrowding. About 70 percent of all shelter cats are euthanized, and roughly 80 percent of all dogs and cats being killed are healthy, adoptable animals, who could have become beloved members of someone’s family.

Many of these animals are the offspring of family pets, and having our dogs and cats spayed or neutered is a proven way to combat overpopulation and prevent these tragedies from happening. As caretakers of these animals, we have a responsibility to keep them healthy, and ensure that any we bring into this world will have a safe and loving home.

Everyone knows puppy mills are horrid, but unfortunately this is where 90 percent of pet store puppies come from. And it’s not just dogs who suffer these breeding mills, as cats, rabbits, ferrets, hamsters and other popular pets are also subjected to these cruel conditions. Backyard breeders often engage in inhumane practices as well.

Buying animals from these sources perpetuates the cycle of abuse. Animals in these systems are treated as nothing more than mass-produced goods to be bred, bought, sold and disposed of at will. Meanwhile, healthy and lovable shelter animals are being killed by the millions each year, because people are choosing to shop rather than adopt.

If you have any extra room in your heart and in your home, and are looking to add a sweet new member to your family, please visit your local shelter. Lives literally depend on it.

Rebecca Tripp

Searsport

