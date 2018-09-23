Why are so many of our youth of today leaning toward socialism? Do they actually believe that they will have a more prosperous and happier life?

First of all, socialist Democrats or Democratic Socialists are no different from socialists. This country was founded and built on capitalism and will not survive on socialism. That has been proven by the demise of many other socialist governments, such as Venezuela, the Soviet Union and others.

Many think that socialism will allow free college education, free health care, freedom from all cares and worries. There is no such thing as a free lunch. You will not be able to succeed in your own business, because as soon as you do, the government will eventually take it over. As Barack Obama once said, “You didn’t build that”; therefore, the credit for it goes to the state.

We had some great Democrats in our lifetime: FDR, Harry Truman, JFK and others. They must be turning over in their graves, knowing that their party is leaning heavily toward socialism.

I found it interesting that the lead story in your newspaper Sept. 11 (“Pressure mounts on Collins to oppose court pick,” Page A1) referred to a slap in the face of Maine’s longstanding best senator, Susan Collins: the hope that she votes to oppose Brett Kavanaugh. The only reason for all of these negative ads and negative publicity about Sen. Collins is to replace her with some new socialist senator when her term is up. It is not at all about Kavanaugh.

I hope some of you who believe that we need to elect more Democratic Socialists to our Senate and House of Representatives will respond to this letter so I can understand why.

Jack McLaughlin

Ocean Park

