We know from our parents and grandparents that in the past, our elected officials worked together. Maybe they didn’t always agree, but they respected each other, the Constitution, our laws and a free press. It’s not just the Parkland High School students who want change – so do many, many kids my age in Maine.
One candidate I’ve met is Rep. Joyce “Jay” McCreight. She’s running for re-election, and she believes in treating everyone with kindness and civility. She’s smart and she cares about young people like me and she works with legislators, regardless of political party.
I will vote for Jay and other Democratic candidates because I know they will tackle our state’s problems and make Maine a better place to live for my generation.
Sadie Pressman
Brunswick
-
Local & State
Interactive map: see where Maine drivers crashed into moose in the past year
-
Business
Southern Maine sees building boom as cities bust out permits
-
Local & State
Lewiston doctor advises students to take a load off their backs
-
Local & State
Maine environmental protectors receive national honors
-
Sports
South Portland native holds unique perspective on U.S. Open controversy