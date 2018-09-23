We know from our parents and grandparents that in the past, our elected officials worked together. Maybe they didn’t always agree, but they respected each other, the Constitution, our laws and a free press. It’s not just the Parkland High School students who want change – so do many, many kids my age in Maine.

One candidate I’ve met is Rep. Joyce “Jay” McCreight. She’s running for re-election, and she believes in treating everyone with kindness and civility. She’s smart and she cares about young people like me and she works with legislators, regardless of political party.

I will vote for Jay and other Democratic candidates because I know they will tackle our state’s problems and make Maine a better place to live for my generation.

Sadie Pressman

Brunswick

