We believe that Democrat Joyce “Jay” McCreight’s decades-long experience as a social worker in Maine public schools gives her a unique perspective on what Mainers need to thrive. Someone with experience in collaboration is what is called for in the House.

In her work representing District 51 in the 127th and 128th Legislatures, Jay successfully sponsored bills regarding: expansion of reproductive health care and family services; improvement in the temporary medical waiver system for injured lobster license holders; mental health training programs for secondary school educators; protecting the safety of children in home- or center-based child care; and relieving the wait time for ER hospital beds.

As chair of the bipartisan Opioid Task Force, Jay led her colleagues in presenting a series of bills and recommendations to revamp the approach to the opioid epidemic.

Jay McCreight has proven to be able to reach across the aisle to get things done.

Denise and Samuel Schwartz

Harpswell

Share

< Previous

Next >