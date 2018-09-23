Maine’s economy grew less than 1 percent in the first three months of 2018, ranking our state 46th in the nation. Our state grew at a weak 1.7 percent last year, well below the national rate. What can be done?

The answer lies in electing Janet Mills our governor. Always a fierce advocate for Maine, she’s been effective at everything she has tackled as a legislator and as attorney general.

Her plans for our economy include paying attention to Maine’s disintegrating infrastructure, providing funds for research and development, strengthening our educational environment to include more vocational and tech programs, providing coordinated and comprehensive broadband and finally approving MaineCare (Medicaid) for the more than 70,000 uninsured Mainers who desperately need it.

Much needs to be done in Maine, and I believe that Democrat Janet Mills is the dynamic leader Maine requires. Please join me in voting for her Nov. 6.

Polly Shaw

Bath

