What a terrible headline: “Janet Mills’ mission: Break the glass ceiling” (Sept. 16, Page A1).
Democrat Janet Mills has not made this a campaign about herself; she is running for governor to make sure Maine people have access to affordable health care, good-paying jobs, high-quality public education, and to maintain Maine as a pro-choice state. Next time, ask yourself, “Is this the headline we would write if the news story were about a man?”
Your subheading was much more appropriate: “A longtime Democratic leader has come prepared with decades of public service.”
Mary Ann Lynch
Cape Elizabeth
