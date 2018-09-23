What a terrible headline: “Janet Mills’ mission: Break the glass ceiling” (Sept. 16, Page A1).

Democrat Janet Mills has not made this a campaign about herself; she is running for governor to make sure Maine people have access to affordable health care, good-paying jobs, high-quality public education, and to maintain Maine as a pro-choice state. Next time, ask yourself, “Is this the headline we would write if the news story were about a man?”

Your subheading was much more appropriate: “A longtime Democratic leader has come prepared with decades of public service.”

Mary Ann Lynch

Cape Elizabeth

Share

< Previous

Next >