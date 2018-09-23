The Portland Art Gallery, located at 154 Middle St. in Portland, is featuring new work from artist Holly Smith.

Smith is a retired art educator with more than 31 years of experience. She continues to teach adult education classes in painting.

A press release about the exhibit said she is inspired by the ever–changing beauty and moods of her surroundings. Plein air painting is a meditative process for Smith.

Her artwork hangs in numerous public and private collections, including the First National Bancorp and The Samoset Resort. She has exhibited in numerous shows and galleries through the years.

Currently, her artwork is available at The Portland Art Gallery, Lincolnville Fine Arts Gallery, River Arts Gallery and The Bonnie Farmer Assemblage Art Gallery or by contacting her directly to visit her studio at her home in Rockport.

For more information, call 956-7105 or go to www.portlandartgallery.com.

