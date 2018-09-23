After a season-high seven ranked teams lost, the back half of the AP college football poll got a makeover Sunday. Five teams entered the Top 25, including No. 17 Kentucky for the first time since 2007 and No. 22 Duke.

At the top it was mostly status quo, with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State staying Nos. 1-4. Lousiana State moved up to No. 5, swapping places with Oklahoma after the Sooners needed overtime to get by Army. Alabama received a season-high 60 first-place votes. Clemson had one.

Kentucky is unbeaten and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since 1977. The last time the Wildcats were ranked was Nov. 11, 2007. Kentucky reached No. 8 under Coach Rich Brooks that season, and upset No. 1 and eventual national champion LSU, but finished unranked.

Duke is ranked for the first time since October 2015, giving the football poll a basketball feel. The Wildcats and Blue Devils were last ranked at the same time in September 1957.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has three ranked teams in the Top 25 for the third time in four regular-season polls. No. 3 Clemson has played mostly as advertised and No. 16 Miami is slowly creeping back up the rankings after a lopsided opening loss to LSU sent the Hurricanes tumbling out of the top 10.

MINNESOTA: Sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out for the rest of the season after injuring his left foot in the first quarter of the Big Ten opener at Maryland.

Coach P.J. Fleck said the Gophers were “heartbroken” for Winfield, who suffered a season-ending injury for the second straight year in the 42-13 loss Saturday to the Terrapins.

Last season Winfield played in only four games and was granted a medical redshirt after suffering a hamstring injury. Fleck said the team believes Winfield will meet the NCAA’s waiver requirement for a sixth year of eligibility. If granted, Winfield would have three years left.

Winfield had a punt return for a touchdown this season, plus an interception and a fumble recovery.

VIRGINIA TECH: The school dismissed junior defensive end Trevon Hill from the team.

Coach Justin Fuente said Hill failed to uphold “the high standards that we have for our student-athletes.”

ALABAMA: Coach Nick Saban had one last request before leaving the podium following the latest lopsided win: Go negative. Please.

Saban would like a little bad press to help keep his team grounded. It’s been that kind of start for Alabama’s season. Saturday’s 45-23 win over Texas A&M amounted to the closest game yet by a couple of touchdowns.

“I’d appreciate it if you would sort of look at some of the things that we didn’t do so well and write about that so maybe I could show it to the players and say, ‘Look here, man. Here’s something you can do better,’ ” Saban told reporters.

The reporters laughed. He didn’t.

TENNESSEE: Linebacker Quart’e Sapp said he never refused to enter the game Saturday during a 47-21 loss to Florida, contradicting what his coach said after the game.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt said Sapp declined a request to enter the game. Pruitt said he then asked Sapp to leave the sideline.

Sapp tweeted Sunday: “I never was asked nor did I ever refuse to go into the game.” Sapp said “the current narrative has been created through miscommunication.”

“Never would I disrespect my team, my coaches, my family or the fans by not giving my all for Tennessee,” Sapp tweeted.

