NEW YORK — The playoff-bound New York Yankees blew a three-run lead against the worst team in the majors Sunday – and then came the really bad news.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius has torn cartilage in his right wrist and is unsure whether he will be able to play in the AL wild-card game Oct. 3. Gregorius, who has 27 homers and 86 RBI, was injured Saturday when he slid headfirst on Aaron Hicks’ 11th-inning double to score the run that clinched a postseason berth for the Yankees.

“It feels a little bit better now,” Gregorius said after missing a 6-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in New York’s final home game of the regular season.

“I slid into home plate, my right hand got stuck. We were celebrating, everything was fine. I went home, fine. I woke up this morning, it wasn’t feeling good.”

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 2: Rookie Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings, Cam Gallagher broke a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single and Kansas City held on at Detroit.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 2: Blake Snell won his ninth straight start to increase his major league-leading victories total to 21 as Tampa Bay won at Toronto.

ASTROS 6, ANGELS 2: Charlie Morton left Houston’s win at home after one inning because of discomfort in his pitching shoulder, a potential problem for the team.

RANGERS 6, MARINERS 1: Adrian Beltre was given a standing ovation when he was removed from what could be his last home game for Texas, just before the Rangers rallied for four runs in the sixth inning at Arlington, Texas.

TWINS 5, ATHLETICS 1: Kyle Gibson allowed one run over 71/3 innings, Jake Cave hit a two-run homer and Minnesota prevented Oakland, at home, from clinching an AL wild-card berth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 6, REDS 0: Miami became the first major league team to draw fewer than 1 million fans at home since the 2004 Montreal Expos, winning before 13,595 to complete the home portion of its schedule in Derek Jeter’s first season as chief executive officer.

BRAVES 2, PHILLIES 1: Lane Adams homered and drove in two runs, Anibal Sanchez won for the first time in nine starts and Atlanta used a lineup of reserves at home to win its fifth straight game.

BREWERS 13, PIRATES 6: Christian Yelich hit his 32nd home run, Travis Shaw added his 31st and Milwaukee won at Pittsburgh.

CARDINALS 9, GIANTS 2: Miles Mikolas won his fourth straight start, Matt Carpenter hit his NL-leading 36th homer and St. Louis won at home to complete a three-game sweep.

METS 8, NATIONALS 6: Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded triple, rookie Jeff McNeil matched a career high with four hits and New York won at Washington.

DODGERS 14, PADRES 0: Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched six scoreless innings and tied a career high with three of the Dodgers’ 16 hits at Los Angeles.

ROCKIES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 0: Kyle Freeland extended his unbeaten streak to 10 starts, and Colorado won at Phoenix for a three-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 6, WHITE SOX 1: Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in two runs, and the visiting Cubs won at Chicago to lower their magic number for clinching the NL Central title to five.

