BASKETBALL

The Cleveland Cavaliers have joined the trade sweepstakes for disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler, ESPN reported Sunday.

The Cavs’ owner, Dan Gilbert, was seen talking privately with the Timberwolves’ owner, Glen Taylor, at the NBA board of governors meeting Friday, according to ESPN.

Gilbert and Taylor also were involved in negotiations in August 2014 when the Cavs and Timberwolves completed a three-team trade that brought All-Star forward Kevin Love to Cleveland.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Breanna Stewart scored 21 of her 23 points in the second half and A’ja Wilson added 20 to help the United States beat China 100-88 in the second day of the event at Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.

BOXING

FIGHT ANTICIPATED: Anthony Joshua, who is 22-0 after stopping Alexander Povetkin in the seventh round Saturday, will turn his attention to the next challenger to his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.

On Dec. 1, Deontay Wilder, the WBC champion, is scheduled to take on Tyson Fury, the former champion before drug and health issues got in the way, in Las Vegas. It’s a fight between two unbeaten heavyweights.

SOCCER

GERMAN LEAGUE: Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie’s injury isn’t as bad as initially feared but the club said the American will be out for some time with a “severe muscle contusion with bleeding” his lower left leg.

McKennie, a 20-year-old Texan, received an unintentional kick in the leg from James Rodriguez as he won possession Saturday in Schalke’s 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, said his team won’t participate in the league’s idea to play regular-season games in the United States.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the second half as Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 at London.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Dominic Thiem breezed past Martin Klizan 6-3, 6-1 to win the event in Russia.

Thiem held serve throughout and wrapped up the win in 1 hour, 8 minutes to take his third title of the season.

WUHAN OPEN: Daria Kasatkina recorded her first victory over Lesia Tsurenko in three attempts in the first round in China as the U.S. Open champion, Naomi Osaka, was forced to pull out of the tournament due to a viral illness.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with forward Paul Byron.

Byron, 29, had 20 goals and 15 assists in 82 games with the Canadiens last season and ranked second on the team in goals.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS: Steve Stricker won the inaugural Sanford International at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for his third Tour title of the year, closing with a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory.

Stricker, 51, birdied three of the first four holes and offset bogeys on 13 and 18 with birdies on 15 and 16. He shared the lead after each of the first two rounds, shooting 63-67.

EUROPEAN: Tom Lewis won the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura for a second time after shooting a 5-under 66 in the final round.

– Staff and news service report

Share

< Previous

Next >