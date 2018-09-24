LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas will soon have to find a way to go on without Celine Dion, who announced Monday that her concert residency will end next year.
The Canadian music star took to social media to confirm that she will leave Caesars Palace in June 2019.
“Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades,” Dion said. “Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”
– From news service reports
