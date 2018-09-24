A 35-year-old Winslow woman who was reported missing on Saturday is believed to have taken her own life. A Maine Warden and K-9 team located Rianne L. Andrews’ body off of Lord Road in Benton shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

Maine State Police, which has jurisdiction over Benton, and the Winslow Police Department are investigating, according to a new release from the department.

If you need help If you or someone you know needs help, it is available at: Maine Crisis Hotline: 888-568-1112 Other state resources in Maine: Dial 211 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Andrews was last seen at her home on Quimby Lane around 4:25 p.m. on Friday. Over the weekend, the Winslow Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Winslow officers, along with members of the Maine Warden Service and several search and rescue teams, were deployed to her home at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday, before she was ultimately found dead in Benton.

