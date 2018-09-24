STANDISH — Libby Pomerleau had three goals and a pair of assists and St. Joseph’s jumped to a four-goal lead in the first half and cruised to a 9-0 field hockey win over Salem State on Monday.

Emma Rutledge had two goals for St. Joseph’s (9-1, 3-0 Great Northeast Athletic), Kayla Veilleux had a goal and an assist, and Alexandra Belaire and Samantha Silva also scored.

Kaitlyn O’Shea and Kelli McCarthy combined for 22 saves for Salem State (0-7, 0-4).

FOOTBALL

UMAINE: The Black Bears are ranked No. 16 in the country in both the STATS FCS Top 25 and American Football Coaches Association Coaches’ Poll.

Maine suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, 17-5 at Central Michigan, an FBS opponent.

The Black Bears play at Yale at 1 p.m. Saturday.

CLEMSON: Freshman Trevor Lawrence is the new starting quarterback for third-ranked Clemson, replacing senior Kelly Bryant – for now.

The move doesn’t mean Bryant is being benched, or won’t regain the starting spot. Though Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney isn’t saying much about the change.

The team announced the decision Monday, a day after Swinney cut off potential quarterback questions on a teleconference Sunday night.

“I won’t get into any rotation or depth chart moves tonight,” the coach said.

But actions often speak louder than words.

On Monday morning the team put out a statement saying Lawrence will start for the Tigers against Syracuse on Saturday.

TENNESSEE: Coach Jeremy Pruitt says linebacker Quart’e Sapp remains a part of the team after the coach and linebacker offered conflicting accounts of a sideline incident.

Pruitt had said Saturday after Tennessee’s loss to Florida that he asked Sapp to leave the sideline after the linebacker refused a request to enter the game. Sapp tweeted Sunday that, “I never was asked nor did I ever refuse to go into the game.”

Pruitt said Monday he has since spoken with Sapp.

PURDUE: Two days after the Boilermakers’ first win of the season, Coach Jeff Brohm broke away from his typical early week silence and told reporters David Blough would start Saturday at Nebraska regardless of whether Elijah Sindelar plays.

