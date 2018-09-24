SOUTH BERWICK — Micah LaSalle converted a penalty kick with seconds remaining in the second overtime Monday, giving Greater Portland Christian a 2-1 victory against Seacoast Christian in a Class D South boys’ soccer game.

After Kaden Patterson gave Greater Portland Christian (2-4) a first-half lead from Caulin Patterson, Ethan Huss tied it unassisted in the first minute of the second half.

Brandon Vachon recorded nine saves for the Guardians (0-6). Christian Patterson stopped seven shots for the Lions.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOOTHBAY REGION 4, LISBON 1: Chloe Arsenault scored four goals as the Seahawks (3-7) downed the Greyhounds (4-5) at Boothbay Harbor.

Arsenault opened the scoring from Riley Sullivan at 12:17 and added a pair of unassisted goals in the final 2:30 of the half.

After Mallory Fairbanks scored unassisted for Lisbon with 13 minutes left, Arsenault made it 4-1 from Cortney Meader.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 5, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Madelyn Cote scored twice for the Patriots (3-7), who outshot the Rangers (0-7) 26-7 at Kittery.

Jaida Patterson and Jasmine French also scored, and Zoe Barnes contributed a goal and an assist.

LAWRENCE 6, MORSE 2: Nora Buck, Lexi Lewis and Macie Larouche had two goals apiece to lead the Bulldogs (7-3) over Morse (5-4) at Bath.

GREELY 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Delia Knox scored a pair of unassisted goals in the second half as the Rangers (7-2) pulled away from the Capers (0-9) at Cape Elizabeth.

Kaitlin Norrad scored from Isabel Berman after 12:51 for Cape Elizabeth but Megan Beaulieu tied it unassisted with 9:37 to play in the half.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Amber Rose scored four minutes into overtime as the Panthers (4-4) beat the Hawks (1-7-1) at South Hiram.

Katie Larson of NYA opened the scoring after five minutes and added her second goal 10 minutes later before Tika Eastman of Sacopee made it 2-1 with six minutes left in the half. Eastman made it 2-2 seven minutes into the second half.

LAKE REGION 1, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Delaney Meserve scored for the Lakers (6-4) with 1:47 to play in the second overtime against the Raiders (7-2) at Naples.

Julia Murch gathered the insert pass and sent it to Kaitlyn Plummer, who put her shot on goal, where Meserve finished the play.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

GRAY-NEW GLOCUESTER 6, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Jordan Grant scored twice for the Patriots (5-3), who took a 2-1 halftime lead and pulled away from the Seagulls (0-8-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Alexa Thayer added two goals for Gray-New Gloucester, and Brianna Jordan and Abigail Ross also scored. Chloe Kocian had a first-half goal for Old Orchard.

FALMOUTH 2, BONNY EAGLE 0: Madison Wolf scored after five minutes from Lexi Bugbee and the Yachtsmen (3-2-1) shut out the Scots (5-2) at Falmouth.

Bugbee added a goal on a free kick from 30 yards with 15 minutes remaining.

NOBLE 7, WESTBROOK 0: Bella Reid had three goals and two assists for the Knights (4-1-2) against the Blue Blazes (1-5) at North Berwick.

Emma McLaughlin added a goal and an assist, and Megan Toscanis, Natalie Randall and Olivia Howard also scored.

YORK 6, WELLS 1: Eliza Linn scored three goals, two in the second half for the Wildcats (5-1-1), who opened a 3-1 halftime lead and defeated the Warriors (1-6) at Wells.

Hayley Smith, Halee Bando and Bella DeLuca also scored for York. Hannah Cottis had a first-half goal from Franny Ramsdell for Wells.

RICHMOND 1, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: Serena Mower scored from Catherine Reid after four minutes of the second half to give the Panthers (5-2-1) the lead, but Caitlin Kendrick answered unassisted with 15 minutes remaining for the Bobcats (5-1-1) at Yarmouth.

Liz Johnson stopped seven shots for Richmond. Carly Downing had six saves for NYA.

