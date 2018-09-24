BUFFALO, N.Y. — At a mere 5-foot-7, Brian Gionta knew the odds were long at getting a chance to play in the NHL some 20 years ago after being drafted by the New Jersey Devils.

“I never thought it would have lasted as long as it did,” Gionta said. “I went into it hoping I could play one NHL game.”

Little did Gionta know how far off he’d be in his initial expectations regarding his lack of size.

At 39, Gionta formally announced his retirement Monday, closing a 16-year NHL career in which he played 1,026 regular-season games plus another 113 in the playoffs.

The highlights included winning a Stanley Cup with the 2003 Devils, captaining the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, and representing the United States at two Winter Olympics.

Gionta isn’t leaving hockey entirely. Though he intends to spend more time with his family, Gionta said he accepted a yet-to-be-defined role as a developmental coach with the Sabres on a part-time basis.

Gionta is from nearby Rochester, New York, and has made his home in Buffalo since spending the 2014-15 to 2016-17 seasons with the Sabres.

“I still wanted to be a part of the game and wanted to be a part of the organization,” he said.

“I’m fortunate that I’m walking away from the game into something even better, and that’s being part of my kids growing up, coaching them and being there for them.”

Gionta gave the NHL one last try following the Olympics last winter.

In February he signed with Boston, where he had two goals and seven assists in 21 games, with one playoff goal.

Overall he had 291 goals and 595 points. He ranks 38th among American-born players in games and 41st in points.

Gionta also earned the respect of many of his former teammates in Buffalo, with a number attending the news conference.

He described winning a championship as “a dream come true.”

Captaining the Canadiens was significant in knowing the franchise hasn’t always offered it to an American who doesn’t speak French.

And then there was the opportunity to play for the Sabres, the team he grew up following, and ending his career in Boston, where he played in college.

Gionta was particularly grateful to New York Islanders General Manager Lou Lamoriello, who held the same role in New Jersey when the Devils selected him in the third round of the 1998 draft out of Boston College.

THE SEATTLE City Council unanimously approved plans for a privately funded $700 million renovation of KeyArena, clearing one of the last major hurdles in the city’s bid to land an expansion franchise.

CAPITALS: Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev, a first-round draft pick, signed a $2.775 million, three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of $925,000.

MONDAY’S PRESEASON GAME

BRUINS 4, FLYERS 3: Lee Stempniak had a goal and two assists, leading Boston at Philadelphia.

Peter Cehlarik, Brandon Carlo and Chris Wagner also scored for Boston, which had a 4-0 lead just over two minutes into the third period. Philadelphia rallied with three scores in a span of 2:44.

Dan Vladar made 34 saves for the Bruins.

Dale Weise, Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia. Brian Elliott had 24 saves.

