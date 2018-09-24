GOLF

Jack Wyman of South Freeport, playing out of Portland Country Club, added another title to his strong summer of amateur golf.

Wyman, 27, won the Maine State Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship by nine strokes Sunday, shooting a two-day score of 72-69–141 for a 3-under total at Sunday River Country Club in Newry. Scott Sirois (The Woodlands Club) was the runner-up at 74-76–150. Mike Doran (Sable Oaks) was third with a 77-76–153 score.

Earlier this summer, Wyman won his second straight Maine Amateur championship and qualified for the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, California. He became the third golfer to win Maine’s state and mid-amateur titles in the same year, joining Ricky Jones and Mark Plummer.

SOCCER

FIFA AWARDS: Luka Modric of Croatia and Real Madrid broke a decade of award dominance by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by being named the world player of the year Monday.

Marta, who plays for Brazil and the Orlando Pride, won the women’s award for a sixth time.

SPANISH LEAGUE: The players’ association remains against the plan to play a regular-season game in the United States despite receiving more detailed information.

NEW TOURNAMENT: A third European club competition will have “little commercial value,” said the European Club Association chairman, Andrea Agnelli, but it will still be important for smaller teams seeking to increase their exposure.

basketball

NCAA WOMEN: San Antonio, Minneapolis, Dallas and Cleveland were selected as host cities for the Women’s Final Four from 2021-24.

The next two sites were determined a few years ago, with Tampa Bay hosting in 2019 and New Orleans in 2020. San Antonio will hold it in 2021, followed by Minneapolis, Dallas and Cleveland.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: The leader of the World Anti-Doping Agency insisted he cares about athletes but admonished them nonetheless during a fierce, sometimes personal defense of the decision to bring Russia’s suspended drug-fighting operation back.

“My question to athletes is: ‘What, in practice, is the alternative action to all the statements you have made?’ ” said the WADA president, Craig Reedie, acknowledging the avalanche of protest directed his way in wake of the decision.

WRESTLING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 2019 event will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The sport’s governing body, United World Wrestling, announced that Kazakhstan’s capital will hold the tournament next September at Daulet Arena. Astana was the site of the Asian championships in 2014 and the Asian Olympic qualifier two years ago.

TENNIS

TASHKENT OPEN: Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in the first round in Uzbekistan, continuing another difficult season for the former Wimbledon finalist.

Bouchard lost to the 2015 Tashkent champion, Nao Hibino, 6-3, 6-3 despite being a break up early in the second set.

WUHAN OPEN: Gabrine Muguruza defeated Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the tournament in China, avenging a second-round loss at Wimbledon.

– Staff and news report

